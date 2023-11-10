WATCH: Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur twin in yellow as they step out on Dhanteras

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur may keep their relationship unofficial, but they consistently set couple goals that don't go unnoticed. The rumors began circulating about their romance a year ago when they were spotted getting cozy at a Diwali bash. Fast forward to today, and the couple is celebrating Diwali together, attending various Bollywood gatherings in the city over the past week. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, Aditya and Ananya ventured out in the city, twinning in vibrant yellow hues while cruising in their car.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted in the city on Dhanteras

The rumored couple, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, were caught by the paparazzi in Mumbai today. Seated in their car, Aditya took the wheel as they drove away. Both adorned in yellow ethnic outfits, with Aditya sporting a yellow kurta and Ananya complementing the look in her own yellow ensemble, the duo exuded a coordinated style. Aditya's friendly interaction with a fan, marked by a smile and a wave, added a touch of warmth to the sighting.

More about Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s recent sightings

Ananya and Aditya recently returned to town after what seemed to be a sun-soaked escapade in the Maldives, marking the celebration of the Dream Girl 2 actress' 25th birthday. While they kept their vacation moments private, the grapevine buzzed with speculation as both were sighted at the airport on the same day.

Their discreet togetherness extended to separate appearances at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash and, more recently, at Sara Ali Khan's intimate gathering. The intrigue around their relationship deepened during Ananya's joint presence with Sara on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee with Karan 8. Despite playful prodding from the host and Sara, Ananya sidestepped direct dating inquiries but couldn't conceal a blush whenever Aditya's name was brought into the conversation.

The teasing on the talk show didn't spare Ananya when it came to her 'night manager,' with the duo playfully bringing it up multiple times. Ananya even remarked, "Aashiqui aise hi hoti hai.” She disclosed a facet of herself, confessing to being a notably possessive partner. When prompted to describe herself as a girlfriend using movie titles, Ananya opted for Ek Thi Daayan and Dream Girl.

