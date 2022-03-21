WATCH: Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi snapped at airport as they leave for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan shoot.

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi already made us take note of their onscreen performances in Gehraiyaan, and the duo will now be reuniting for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Backed by Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, the film's shoot has kicked off and looks like Ananya and Siddhant are gearing up for the same. On Monday afternoon, the duo were snapped at the Mumbai international airport.

Arriving immediately one after another, the young actors were all smiles for the camera as they arrived to catch their flight. Donning casuals, Ananya made sure to keep her airport look super comfortable. The actress sported white ripped denims and a brown tank top along with her yellow designer bag.

As for Siddhant, the actor twinned with Ananya as he also sported loose white pants, sneakers and a stylishly printed black and white shirt with sunglasses. Both Siddhant and Ananya made sure to pose for the paparazzi before heading inside to catch their flight.

Check out Ananya and Siddhant Chaturvedi's airport video:

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Ananya Panday talked about her experience of working with Siddhant, and revealed the nick names she has for both of them. “It was amazing. Sid, and I are good friends. I call us Tom and Jerry because we fight a lot. But then we also love each other a lot. He's a great actor, there was so much that I could just learn from him. I think the fact that we're such good friends also helps our chemistry in our scenes. I'm doing one more film with him, and I'm really excited to be back on set with him."

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday on her relationship with Siddhant Chaturvedi: I call us Tom and Jerry because we fight a lot