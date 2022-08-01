WATCH: Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda leave 'Liger' promotions midway, here's why

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are currently awaiting the release of their film, Liger, which is directed by Puri Jagannadh. It is one of the most-anticipated films of the year and also features Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo in the movie. The lead actors of Liger have now kickstarted the promotions of the film and recently they attended a mall in Navi Mumbai, however, Ananya and Vijay had to leave the event midway.

On Sunday, Vijay and Ananya arrived at the mall which was overcrowded by their fans. The Arjun Reddy actor's fans went into a frenzy after seeing him. Vijay also tried to control the crowd, and was heard telling the audience, “Hum idhar hi hain..thoda araam se.. I am here only." However, the crowd kept getting uncontrollable and keeping in mind the safety of the cast and the crowd, they had to leave the premises midway. A source from the mall talked to ETimes and revealed, "The moment Vijay took to the stage, there were sounds of swooning all round. The organisers and volunteers were shocked to see that a few female fans fainted and a few other girls started crying. Loads of fans had posters and sketches of Vijay and then the chants of 'Vijay we love you' started."

Check out Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda's video HERE:

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday graced Karan Johar's hit chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, and also made headlines because of their sassy replies on the talk show. Meanwhile, Liger is an upcoming Indian sports action film written and shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, it is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25. The film marks Vijay’s debut in Hindi cinema and the Student Of The Year 2 actress in the Telugu cinema.

