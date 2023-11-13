WATCH: Ananya Panday clicked with dad Chunky Panday, mom Bhavana post uncle Chikki's birthday celebrations

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved celebrities in the film industry. She has a huge fan following on social media. The actress often shares photos and videos of her, and her family featuring father-actor Chunky Panday and mother Bhavana Pandey which receive a lot of love. Today, her uncle Chikki Pandey turned 57, and Ananya along with her whole family attended the birthday party hosted at the former's house.

Ananya Panday attends uncle's birthday with Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey

A video on Instagram shows Ananya Panday leaving the house of her uncle Chikki Panday's house along with her father Chunky Panday and mother Bhavana Panday after enjoying the birthday party together.

In the video, Ananya can be seen looking super cool in a tee and short denim jeans while his dad wore a pink t-shirt and jeans. On the other hand, Bhavana opted for a green tee and jeans. Before entering the car, Chunky was heard saying "Happy Diwali" with a bright smile.

Take a look:

Ananya recently celebrated her 25th birthday in the beautiful Maldives. She shared pictures of the celebration with her fans and followers. Sharing the picture, the Dream Girl 2 actress wrote, "25!!!!! Filled with so much gratitude and food and sunshine thank you thank you thank youuuuuuuuuuuuu for all the love and good vibes also I saw three rainbows the day before my birthday and I feel like it’s a sign."

She recently appeared on the third episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 alongside Sara Ali Khan. Along with various topics, she answered questions related to her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur.

On the other hand, Panday gifted her a new home where she performed the Dhanteras puja a few days ago. On November 10, the actress shared a picture and a video showcasing the actress doing Dhanteras puja at her "own home" which she bought recently. Sharing the glimpses, Ananya wrote, "My OWN home !! need all ur love and good vibes !!! to new beginnings .. happy Dhanteras."

Ananya Panday's work front

The Liger actress was last seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie was recently released on the OTT platform Netflix. She has Call Me Bae and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Are Mrunal Thakur and Badshah new couple in town? Fans speculate after their pic from Diwali party goes VIRAL