WATCH: Ananya Panday proudly flaunts 'Kapur' tag on her outfit amid dating rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur

Rumored lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been painting the town red with their love. Though the two have not shouted from the rooftop as yet, however, the two on various occasions are seen stepping out for dinner dates and their several public appearances strengthen their dating rumors even more. Now, yet again, Ananya Panday dropped a major hint confirming her relationship with Aditya as she appeared at the airport donning a top with ‘Kapur’ written on it.

Ananya Panday flaunts 'Kapur' tag amid dating rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur

Today, on December 02, a while back, Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport. In a video shared by the paparazzi, the actress was seen in a pink-coordinated outfit. The actress kept her hair open with a center partition and carried a no-makeup look. In addition to this, she was also seen carrying a bag along with her.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was her customized top, which had ‘Kapur’ written on it in Hindi. In the video, the actress was seen walking towards her car in the parking. She not only acknowledged the paps by posing for them, but also took out the time to click pictures with the fans.

