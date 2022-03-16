Ananya Panday shares hilarious VIDEO while getting her new hair makeover: Meet Anniebelle

Ananya Panday might have only a few films under her belt in Bollywood, but she has already made a name for herself. Ananya made her acting debut in the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, and she has been in the spotlight ever since. Recently, she was praised tremendously for her splendid performance in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan.The young actress has a large social media following, and she frequently shares bits and pieces of her life with her fans and friends. She doesn’t shy away from being goofy and real on her Instagram, and that is what we absolutely love about her. Just on Tuesday, she shared a hilarious video of hers as she got a hair makeover in a salon.

In the Instagram video shot by Arjun Varain Singh, we could see Ananya sitting in the salon with her hair in aluminium foils, awaiting her hair makeover. She moved her head along with a mannequin head, trying to be scary. Ananya reposted the video on her Instagram which had the fitting caption, “Meet Anniebelle”

Check Ananya's story HERE

Meanwhile, on the work front, as we already mentioned, Ananya was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. She will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from this, she also has Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. It seems the actress is set to have a busy year and we can’t wait for her next ventures!

Also Read: Ananya Panday keeps her OOTD chic in a black tee & distressed jeans as she's papped; PICS