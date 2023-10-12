WATCH: Ananya Panday shoots 'smellful perfume' ad in UNSEEN childhood video; Arjun Kapoor in splits

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The actress is currently over the moon after the success of her latest release, Dream Girl 2 co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. While the actress is still in the pursuit of carving her niche in the industry, whatever she does never go unnoticed. The diva quite active on social networking sites is needless a social media enthusiast. She often keeps sharing her day-to-day life updates with her fans and followers. Apart from her acting, Ananya often makes it to the headlines with her cute and witty quirks. The actress yet again dropped a super cutesy video from her childhood as she acts for a ‘smellful perfume’, leaving her fans and followers in splits.

Ananya Panday drops a cutesy childhood video as she shoots for a 'smellful perfume'

Today, on October 12, Ananya Panday dropped a hilariously cute video from her childhood. In the video, little Ananya can be seen practicing an ad shoot. She is seen sitting on a shelf with a container in her hand. Seemingly directed by her father, Chunky Panday, the actress can be heard saying, “Welcome to a Ad, a ad that is about a perfume. This perfume is a very smellful perfume. It smells so beautiful, and it seems like a lotus smell…oh Rysuu (calls her sister, Rysa Panday)”, as the video ends. Her mother, Bhavna Panday behind the camera couldn’t resist her laughter from this cute act of her daughter.

Ananya captioned the post, “A Ad (accompanied by face holding back emoticon).

Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor, Lisa Mishra, Bhavna Panday and others react

The innocent post shared by Ananya left users raise a laugh. Minutes after the post was shared, several reactions by Bollywood celebs too started to pour in the comments section. While Arjun Kapoor and singer Lisa Mishra commented, “It’s a very smellful perfume (Accompanied by face with tears of joy emoji)”

Ananya’s mother, Bhavna Panday commented, “And poor rysa !!! The guinea (with pig emoji)”

Several other fans couldn’t stop gushing over her cuteness.

Ananya Panday on the workfront

Talking about Ananya’s workfront, the actress was last seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film managed to mint great collections at the box office. Now, the actress has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming yet untitled film in the pipeline.