WATCH: Ananya Panday tells the paps to be careful while clicking her when spotted in the city

Ananya Panday, who was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar has been grabbing headlines since the announcement of Ananya starring opposite Vijay Deverakonda was made. The two will share the screen space for the first time in Fighter. Pictures of Ananya and Vijay from the sets are already creating a big buzz on social media. Recently, the leading pair of the highly anticipated drama was spotted in the city as they made their way to a jetty. The shutterbug caught the co-stars in a candid moment where the Dear Comrade actor hugs the stunning Ananya Panday.

Today, we came across a video where the Student Of The Year 2 actress is showing concern for the paps. The actress shares a great rapport with the paps. She is often seen in fun banter with them. They even keep calling her ACP in a fun way trying to annoy Ananya. Recently, after her night shoot at Versova, as Ananya was going towards the jetty, the paps were walking in front of her while clicking photographs of the actress. The actress showing concern for the paps said them to please take care.

Later, a guy out of nowhere came with his cellphone and started clicking pictures of Ananya. The actress got worried and started asking the paps, "from where did this guy come" to which the paps said they don't know and he is not with them.

Talking about Fighter, the film is expected to be a Pan India film and is reportedly also being shot in Telugu. The latest news reports suggest that the south star and Arjun Reddy actor will be dubbed in Hindi. The Hindi version of the film Fighter will be presented by under his banner. Besides this Ananya will be also seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and an untitled film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Manav Manglani

