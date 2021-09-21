WATCH: Ananya Panday turns mermaid as she goes deep sea diving

Lately, Ananya Panday has been dropping some stunning pictures and videos on her social media space. Ananya, who is only a few films old in Bollywood has managed to stay in the limelight and find her feet in the industry too. She is quite popular in the virtual world where she treats fans to glimpses of her life quite often. The actress had recently been to the Maldives, and she has been sharing some fun sneak-peeks from her trip. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Ananya posted a video on the gram, where she can be seen going deep-sea diving.

Ananya took to Instagram, and posted a video, where she is seen swimming underwater. Clad in a white swimwear, Ananya can be seen sailing through the waters like a mermaid. But the Student Of The Year 2 actress is not alone. A green sea turtle can be seen swimming in front of Ananya, and is as is evident from her caption, she is enjoying the moment. In her caption, Ananya wrote, “Swimming with the green sea turtle - one of the most humbling experiences of my life. our planet is so big and beautiful and is home to such unique, magnificent creatures - we must protect it at all costs, before it’s too late.”

On the work front, Ananya has several exciting projects lined up. She will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger which features south star Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. She also has a pivotal role in Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-titled film starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from this, Ananya recently shared the poster of her next movie, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh.

