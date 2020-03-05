WATCH: Ananya Panday's cute conversation with a photographer is unmissable

In the video, Ananya Panday is having a cute conversation with a photographer about his t-shirt and much more.

After an amazing 2019, Ananya Panday started off the year 2020 on a high note. The actress was the talk of the town when she won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actor (Female) for Student Of The Year 2 as well as Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actress, who started shooting for Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter has already grabbed her next film with south star Vijay Deverakonda. As per reports, the pan Indian project which they have been working on is named Fighter.

Since the shoot of the film started, Ananya and Vijay's pics from the set have gone viral on social media. The two who have been shooting in Versova for the film were yet again spotted going towards the jetty after the completion of yesterday's shoot. While a video of Vijay almost being slipped while walking towards the jetty has been doing rounds on the internet, we also came across a video of Ananya having a cute conversation with a pap that been surfing on the internet.

(Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday grab all attention as they step in for a jetty ride; See Pics)

In the video, we can see Ananya is walking towards the jetty and asking a pap about his t-shirt to which he said that he will wear a t-shirt with Khaali Peeli written on it later. To which she said, "Yes wear that." Later while walking ahead, Ananya had a problem because she couldn't see properly as it was too dark and the road was not visible. Later the actress said that she has started following the photographer's page as well. Ananya's cute conversation with the paps will leave you all in awe of her.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. The film is a thriller and for the same, Panday and Khatter have performed their own stunts. Directed by Mabool Khan, Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to hit the screens on June 12, 2020. Apart from this, Ananya will be seen with Vijay Deverakonda’s in his Bollywood debut film and will also be a part of Shakun Batra’s next starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Bollywood Now

Read More