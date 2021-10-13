WATCH: Angad Bedi is a doting father as he reads daughter Mehr a storybook to sleep

Angad Bedi recently took shared a video featuring himself with daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and it’s the sweetest thing ever. Bollywood actor and Neha Dhupia’s husband Angad Bedi is quite active on social media where he shares glimpses of his life with fans and followers. Angad knows just the right ways to engage netizens online as he often posts sweet pictures and videos featuring his family. Keeping up with this trajectory, Angad posted a cute video on his Instagram space a few moments back and you can’t miss it.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Angad shared a heartwarming video featuring himself with daughter Mehr. In the video, little Mehr can be seen sitting beside Angad, reclining back in his arm, while the latter holds a children’s story book in his hands. Angad can be seen reading from excitedly and enthusiastically from the book, as Mehr listens on. The little one can be seen donning a colorful, cute night suit. Her hair is in a short ponytail while she has a cat-ear headband on. Neha and Angad have always been careful about their daughter’s privacy, and hence, in this video too, Mehr’s face was not shown on camera.

On Sunday, 3rd October, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second child, and the latter announced the news via a social media post. Taking to Instagram, Angad shared a photo with wife Neha Dhupia from their earlier pregnancy photoshoot and shared the happy news.

Sharing the happy news, Angad informed that both Neha and their baby boy are doing well. "The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia. Thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now," Angad's announcement read. The post was flooded with wishes from fans and friends.

