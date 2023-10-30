WATCH: Angad Bedi returns after Gold win at Sprinting Championship; proud wife Neha Dhupia receives him

Angad Bedi made his international sports debut with the Open International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship held in Dubai. The actor dedicated the 400-meter race to his late father, Bishan Singh Bedi, and clinched a Gold medal in the remarkable feat. After the championship, the actor returned to India. He was spotted at the airport with his proud wife, Neha Dhupia, who arrived to receive him.

Proud wife Neha Dhupia receives Angad Bedi at Mumbai airport post his Gold win

On October 30, Angad Bedi returned to Mumbai after his Open International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship which was held in Dubai. The actor’s proud wife, Neha Dhupia, was at the airport to receive him. In a video, the couple can be seen sharing an adorable moment after meeting for the first time post-victory.

In the video, the delighted couple can be seen sharing a warm hug. In addition to this, Angad proudly showcased his Gold medal and his proud wife was seen making her husband wear the medal. The smile on the couple’s face said it all, exuding pride and happiness. The couple graciously posed for photos and acknowledged the paps while they indulged in a candid conversation.

Have a look:

The Soorma actor was seen sporting an all-black outfit. He was clicked in a black T-shirt and jeans with white sneakers, while his wife Neha was seen in an ethnic ensemble. The actress was clicked wearing a gray floral kurta with her hair tied in a ponytail.

Angad's victory at the international championship was lauded by fans as they dropped red hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Angad Bedi shared the remarkable victory with his fans

Earlier in the day, elated by his feat, Angad Bedi dropped a video from his race. In the video, he competed with several seasoned athletes and completed the race in an impressive 67 seconds. The achievement came as a result of his yearlong intensive training which he managed alongside his acting career.

Sharing his happiness with his fans on Instagram, he expressed, “Didnt have the heart.. didnt have the courage..Body wasnt willing.. Nor was the mind. But an external force from up above made me pull through.. not my best time.. Not my best form but somehow we did it..This gold will always be my most special. Thank you Dad for being with me...I miss you Your son.”

Take a look:

Angad Bedi's upcoming projects

Apart from making waves with his athletic achievements, the actor also has an exciting lineup of projects. He will be next seen in the highly anticipated, A Legal Affair which will stream on Jio Cinema. He will also make his debut in the South industry with Hi Nanna co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Nani.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Angad Bedi participates in 400 meter athletics championship to honor late father Bishan Singh Bedi