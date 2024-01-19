WATCH: Anil Kapoor asks ‘aaj dance nahin karna’ after paps groove for Deepika Padukone on Fighter song

Anil Kapoor is one of the most loved celebrities in Bollywood. He is not only loved for his acting but also for his charismatic charm. From his dashing public appearances to his effortless sense of humor, the veteran actor never ceases to keep his fans intrigued. Yet again, Anil Kapoor who was recently captured at the airport stole all the limelight with his candid banter with the paparazzi.

Anil Kapoor's fun banter with paps will leave you in splits

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. Meanwhile, he was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. In the video, the actor being his usual self looked extremely handsome sporting an all-black outfit. The Fighter actor sported a black blazer beneath a matching shirt and matching denims with stylish eye-wears.

While he was papped what caught everyone’s attention was his fun banter as he asked the paparazzi, “Aaj dance nahin karna kya (Today you won’t dance) with a smile,” and his remark left even the paps in splits as they quipped, “Ready always sir” and called him ‘Captain Rocky.” He further acknowledged the paps by graciously posing for them with a wide smile.

Take a look:

Pap impressed Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone with his dance moves at the airport

For the unversed, it was just a couple of days back, that power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the airport when a paparazzo charmed them by grooving to the beats of the song Sher Khul Gaye from the actress’ upcoming movie, Fighter co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The infectious enthusiasm prompted the couple to join in, adding their own dance moves to the lively moment. The video has insanely been ruling the internet.

Take a look:

About Fighter

The long-awaited aerial action thriller Fighter is led by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor under the creative direction of Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and others in the important roles. While the anticipation for the film is already skyrocketing with its dazzling action sequences and crackling chemistry between the leads, the songs have also been ruling the internet.

The film is all set to hit the theaters on Republic Day’s eve, i.e. on January 25, 2024.

