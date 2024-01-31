WATCH: Anil Kapoor drops BTS video of making of his character Rocky in Fighter, Hrithik Roshan gives shoutout

The most anticipated film of the year, Fighter, has finally dropped, and it’s been a week that cinephiles have been showering love on it. While Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are leading the action flick, Anil Kapoor is also seen playing a pivotal role. A while ago, the senior actor shared a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the making of his character, Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky.

Anil Kapoor drops unseen video from the sets of Fighter

Movie lovers had a lot of expectations from Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. That’s because it is the biggest release of 2024 till now, and also that Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor will be seen together on the big screen. Looking at the box office business of the action movie, it seems like the film has managed to impress cinephiles.

Giving his fans a peek into the making of his character Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh in the movie, Anil Kapoor recently shared a video on his social media platform. The clip opens with the actor welcoming everyone as Rocky (his call sign) to the sets of Fighter. While talking about his role, Kapoor said, “Rocky, his demeanor is very strict and tough, very authoritative. But deep inside, he’s very wet and emotional person.”

Check out the video below:

In the BTS clip, producer and writer Ramon Chibb can be seen saying, "Anil Kapoor, the day he landed, that evening only he said I want to sit with my counterpart. A 65-year-old man playing a 45-year-old man. I'm telling he's the most convincing group captain I have seen."

Next up was director Siddharth Anand who added that Kapoor was in touch with officers to get the language right, to get his dialogues right. "He would come back to me like a newcomer and say, 'Can I say this instead'." He added, "Fighter is not just another film for Anil sir, it just became his being. I feel privileged that Fighter will be one of his finest works. Rocky is supposed to be a character who is 45 years old. And when I told him that, he went into a spin and just transformed himself."

Talking about the challenge he faced while shooting for the movie, Kapoor said, "The real challenge was that I'm playing a commanding officer and a fighter pilot. So, the physical transformation, I didn't want to starve myself. So, I had to look fit and look that age also. That was a big challenge."

The Animal actor also revealed that his journey of playing someone in the armed forces started in 1978. "There's a film named Param Vir Chakra which the great Raj Kapoor was making, and I wanted to do it. The circle coming to an end and ultimately, I got to play the Air Force officer which I think was somewhere the great showman Raj Kapoor wanted to cast me but it didn't happen. So, I hope up there when he sees the film, he likes what I have done," the senior actor quipped.

Deepika Padukone, who plays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore in the movie, also said in the video that Kapoor is really lovely. "I think his energy is extremely infectious. He has a lot of love and a lot of respect. So, every time we were on set, it just felt really comfortable, and he just has this amazing, lovely energy, always curious," she said about her Fighter co-star.

Hrithik Roshan gives a shoutout to Anil Kapoor

Hrithik Roshan, who plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Patty) in the movie, also reposted the video and penned, "Meet the Commanding Officer of the Air Dragons - Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky!"

ALSO READ: Fighter Box Office Day 6: Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone film steadies after Monday drop; Netts 6.75 crores