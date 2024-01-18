WATCH: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and others join Javed Akhtar’s birthday bash

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar was born on January 17. As he turned a year older, a star-studded birthday bash was hosted allegedly by his dear friend Anil Kapoor. Read on to know which Bollywood celebs attended the gala night.

Bollywood celebs arrive at Javed Akhtar’s birthday party

First up was the man of the hour, screenwriter, lyricist, and poet Javed Akhtar who graced the event wearing a maroon-hued kurta with a matching waistcoat, black pants, and matching shoes. He arrived with his wife, veteran actress Shabana Azmi who looked gorgeous in a black kaftan suit.

Take a look:

The host of the party, Anil Kapoor looked jhakaas in his black and white ensemble. In his stylish attire and shiny boots, the 67-year-old actor looked young and handsome.

Take a look:

Arriving next to the birthday bash was dhak dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene. The actress donned a mustard yellow Indo-western saree with a blouse that had mirror detailing. She layered it up with a short jacket in the same color. Keeping her makeup minimal and hair tied in a stylish ponytail, she posed with a smile for the paparazzi.

Take a look:

They were joined by a stylish couple, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. As they came out of their car, the celebrity set couple goals in stunning suits. While the Neerja actress wore a black pantsuit with feather detailing, Anand looked dapper in the casual brown suit that he wore on top of a plain black t-shirt and matched with his shoes.

Take a look:

After a long time, Anupam Kher made his public appearance at the party. In his black striped shirt, matching pants, and quirky shoes, the senior actor entered the venue.

Take a look:

Another couple that made heads turn at the event was Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. They came hand-in-hand to their father’s birthday. The actor-filmmaker looked cool in his casual outfit that he tried to match with his wife’s beige dress.

Take a look:

Javed Akhtar’s filmmaker daughter, Zoya Akhtar came to the event accompanied by her mother Honey Irani.

Take a look:

Other celebs who were spotted at Anil Kapoor's residence were Rajkumar Hirani and Boney Kapoor.

Take a look:

