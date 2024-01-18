WATCH: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and others join Javed Akhtar’s birthday bash

Javed Akhtar celebrated his birthday on January 17. To honor him, Anil Kapoor hosted a party which was attended by celebs like Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Boney Kapoor and others.

By Loveleen Kaur
Published on Jan 18, 2024  |  04:01 AM IST |  410
Javed Akhtar’s birthday party
Pic courtesy: Viral Bhayani

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar was born on January 17. As he turned a year older, a star-studded birthday bash was hosted allegedly by his dear friend Anil Kapoor. Read on to know which Bollywood celebs attended the gala night.

Bollywood celebs arrive at Javed Akhtar’s birthday party

First up was the man of the hour, screenwriter, lyricist, and poet Javed Akhtar who graced the event wearing a maroon-hued kurta with a matching waistcoat, black pants, and matching shoes. He arrived with his wife, veteran actress Shabana Azmi who looked gorgeous in a black kaftan suit.

Take a look:


The host of the party, Anil Kapoor looked jhakaas in his black and white ensemble. In his stylish attire and shiny boots, the 67-year-old actor looked young and handsome.

Take a look:


Arriving next to the birthday bash was dhak dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene. The actress donned a mustard yellow Indo-western saree with a blouse that had mirror detailing. She layered it up with a short jacket in the same color. Keeping her makeup minimal and hair tied in a stylish ponytail, she posed with a smile for the paparazzi.

Related Stories

entertainment
Fighter: 6 electrifying highlights from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's trailer
entertainment
Fighter Trailer Launch: Hrithik Roshan praises Anil Kapoor-Siddharth Anand; says THIS

Take a look:


They were joined by a stylish couple, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. As they came out of their car, the celebrity set couple goals in stunning suits. While the Neerja actress wore a black pantsuit with feather detailing, Anand looked dapper in the casual brown suit that he wore on top of a plain black t-shirt and matched with his shoes.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe


After a long time, Anupam Kher made his public appearance at the party. In his black striped shirt, matching pants, and quirky shoes, the senior actor entered the venue.

Take a look:


Another couple that made heads turn at the event was Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. They came hand-in-hand to their father’s birthday. The actor-filmmaker looked cool in his casual outfit that he tried to match with his wife’s beige dress.

Take a look:


Javed Akhtar’s filmmaker daughter, Zoya Akhtar came to the event accompanied by her mother Honey Irani.

Take a look:


Other celebs who were spotted at Anil Kapoor's residence were Rajkumar Hirani and Boney Kapoor.

Take a look:



ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar recalls how Mani Ratnam broke Hindi film industry’s sense of superiority in cinema

Advertisement
About The Author
Loveleen Kaur

With more than five years of experience in journalism and an MA degree in Mass Communication & Journalism, Loveleen

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors
Latest Movies: Creed III
Upcoming Movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more

Latest Articles