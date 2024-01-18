WATCH: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and others join Javed Akhtar’s birthday bash
Javed Akhtar celebrated his birthday on January 17. To honor him, Anil Kapoor hosted a party which was attended by celebs like Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Boney Kapoor and others.
Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar was born on January 17. As he turned a year older, a star-studded birthday bash was hosted allegedly by his dear friend Anil Kapoor. Read on to know which Bollywood celebs attended the gala night.
Bollywood celebs arrive at Javed Akhtar’s birthday party
First up was the man of the hour, screenwriter, lyricist, and poet Javed Akhtar who graced the event wearing a maroon-hued kurta with a matching waistcoat, black pants, and matching shoes. He arrived with his wife, veteran actress Shabana Azmi who looked gorgeous in a black kaftan suit.
Take a look:
The host of the party, Anil Kapoor looked jhakaas in his black and white ensemble. In his stylish attire and shiny boots, the 67-year-old actor looked young and handsome.
Take a look:
Arriving next to the birthday bash was dhak dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene. The actress donned a mustard yellow Indo-western saree with a blouse that had mirror detailing. She layered it up with a short jacket in the same color. Keeping her makeup minimal and hair tied in a stylish ponytail, she posed with a smile for the paparazzi.
Take a look:
They were joined by a stylish couple, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. As they came out of their car, the celebrity set couple goals in stunning suits. While the Neerja actress wore a black pantsuit with feather detailing, Anand looked dapper in the casual brown suit that he wore on top of a plain black t-shirt and matched with his shoes.
Take a look:
After a long time, Anupam Kher made his public appearance at the party. In his black striped shirt, matching pants, and quirky shoes, the senior actor entered the venue.
Take a look:
Another couple that made heads turn at the event was Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. They came hand-in-hand to their father’s birthday. The actor-filmmaker looked cool in his casual outfit that he tried to match with his wife’s beige dress.
Take a look:
Javed Akhtar’s filmmaker daughter, Zoya Akhtar came to the event accompanied by her mother Honey Irani.
Take a look:
Other celebs who were spotted at Anil Kapoor's residence were Rajkumar Hirani and Boney Kapoor.
Take a look:
ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar recalls how Mani Ratnam broke Hindi film industry’s sense of superiority in cinema
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more