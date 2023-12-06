WATCH: Anil Kapoor makes powerful comment on ‘mahanayak’, ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan and Internet can’t keep calm

The 29th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) commenced with much fanfare at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday. The opening ceremony marked the presence of several dignitaries and Bollywood celebs including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sourav Ganguly, and Mahesh Bhatt, among others. During his speech, Anil Kapoor sang praises on Tiger 3-star Salman Khan called him ‘mahanayak of Hindi cinema’.

Anil Kapoor's roaring statement on 'Tiger' Salman Khan

Among several videos ruling the internet from the KIFF 2023, in one of the videos, Anil Kapoor can be seen heaping praises on Tiger 3-star Salman Khan as he dubbed him as the ‘Mahanayak from Hindi Cinema’.

In the viral video, Animal actor can be heard saying, “nakli tiger aayenge or jaayenge aur asli Tiger ek hi hai, vo Tiger zinda hai aur Tiger zinda rahega, our Mahanayak From Hindi Cinema-Salman Khan’(Fake Tigers will come and go, and the real one is alive and will always be our superstar from Hindi cinema).”

Fans' reaction

The video attracted heartfelt responses from the fans too as they couldn’t stop reacting to the viral video. A fan wrote, “Explicitly true Mera bhai”, another fan wrote, “bhai kya dikh rahe hai chummaa.”

A third fan commented, “Jhakkas loves salman so much”.

Salman Khan's witty response to fans going over him

In one of the other inside videos, Salman Khan can be seen standing at the podium as his fans sitting in the hall going berserk over the star as they continually cheer and hoot for him. The actor for a while absorbs the energy and then wittily remarks, “yun hi chillate rehna aap log, aur mujhe bolne ka mauka nahin dena (Keep shouting like this and don’t let give me the chance to speak).”

Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan's work front

Anil Kapoor is currently enjoying the mega success of his last release, Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, led by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

On the other hand, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. In addition to this, a few days back, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Salman Khan will start shooting for the Vishnuvardhan directorial, The Bull in February 2024, backed by Karan Johar.

