WATCH: Anil Kapoor steps out with Anupam Kher to watch RRR in theatre, says ‘it feels like a date’

On Monday, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher came together to watch SS Rajamouli's RRR. The actors dropped a glimpse of their outing on social media. In the video, they can be seen chatting with each other before the start of the film. Anil mentioned that it has been a long time since they watched a movie together. He could be heard saying, "We both have come to see a film, after many many years." Anupam quickly replied, "Thousand years. We used to come for our own premieres." The ‘Thar’ actor also hilariously added that this outing feels like a date to him.

The ‘Kashmir Files’ actor shared a video of their conversation on his Instagram account along with the caption, “Went to the theatre after many many years with my dearest friend @anilskapoor to watch @ssrajamouli #RRR. This hilarious conversation is before the film. Have fun & Enjoy.” Anil added several emoticons along with the hashtags--friends, joy of cinema.

Click HERE to watch.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'. The legendary actor will next appear in Uunchai which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and Boman Irani in key roles. Whereas, Anil Kapoor is all set to entertain their fans with his Netflix film Thar. Interestingly, the movie will mark Anil’s first collaboration with his son Harsh. Besides Thar, he will next feature in Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor.

Also Read: Just IN! Anil Kapoor is taking this route on Uber to get a forever youthful look!

