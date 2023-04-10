WATCH: Anil Kapoor works out shirtless at -110° C as he preps for Fighter; Fans laud his 'dedication' at 66

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who never fails to dish out major fitness goals, shared cool videos on social media on Sunday. The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Going by his prep work, it seems like Anil Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned at the age of 66. He posted videos in which he was seen working out under minus 110°C with the help of an oxygen mask.

Anil Kapoor preps for Hrithik Roshan's Fighter

In the video, Anil Kapoor is seen undergoing cryotherapy. He is working out shirtless in an enclosed area and in extremely cold temperatures. Anil is also seen showing a thumbs-up sign while jumping and jogging. Along with the videos, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor wrote a quirky caption. His post read, "Naughty at 40 ka time gaya...its time to be Sexy at 60...#fightermodeon." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, his family members and other colleagues were seen reacting to it. Even the fans were seen lauding his dedication. Rhea Kapoor dropped a red heart emoji while Bhumi Pednekar put hands up emojis. Kapil Sharma wrote, "Wah wah wah. mujhe b karna hai." His wife Sunita Kapoor too dropped a red heart emoji. Tisca Chopra commented, 'Wow." A fan wrote, "Did I just read -110 or I need to get my eyes checked." Another fan wrote, "Naughty and sexy, you sure are!!" One of the comments also read, "@anilskapoor for millions and trillions of people you are and will remain as the greatest inspiration hats off."

Recently, Hrithik wrapped up one of the shooting schedules of Fighter in Hyderabad. The team has already started shooting for the next schedule. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is slated to release in January 2024.

Work front

Apart from Fighter, Anil Kapoor has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal in the pipeline. He will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. The film will release this year in August.

