WATCH: Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor ditches his beard, flaunts clean-shaved look ahead of Ramayana shoot

Unlike many other Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t give a peek into his life through social media. His online absence often creates curiosity about his personal life and upcoming projects. Hence, when he is spotted by the paparazzi, it makes his admirers jump in joy. A while ago, the Animal star was clicked returning home after wrapping up a shoot for his upcoming project. His clean-shaven look and lean body got everyone talking. Check it out!

Ranbir Kapoor rocks a clean-shaven look ahead of the Ramayana shoot

With Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action-thriller Animal, Ranbir Kapoor garnered a lot of love and appreciation. While his acting skills were lauded, cinephiles also liked his rough and tough bearded look and muscular body. But the actor has bid adieu to his facial hair and muscles and transformed into a leaner, clean-shaven Ranbir. That’s probably because he is all set to start shooting for his upcoming movie titled Ramayana.

In the clip shared online, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor can be seen walking from the sets towards his swanky luxury car. He was casually dressed in a gray-hued t-shirt and a pair of beige pants. Wearing chappals, he looked fresh in his new haircut. He also flaunted his chiseled jawline that was earlier hidden by his beard. He was quick to settle down in his vehicle and leave the venue.

About Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Ramayana

In an exclusive coverage, Pinkvilla earlier reported that Ranbir will be joining hands with director Nitesh Tiwari for the epic titled Ramayana. While he will be playing the role of Lord Ram in it, famous South Indian actress Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita and actor Yash will portray the role of Raavan. The film will go on floors by February/March 2024 and will be released by the second half of 2025.

A source close to the development told us, “The entire world of Ramayana has been created by Nitesh Tiwari and the National Award-Winning Filmmaker is all set to take the film on floors in March next year. The world of Ramayana has been designed by Oscar-winning VFX company, DNEG, who is also producing this epic. Right from 3D scans to look tests – all the aspects of pre-production have been concluded with the three leads-Ranbir, Sai, and Yash.”

