WATCH: Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor rocks winter airport look; jets off from Mumbai in style

Ranbir Kapoor is currently all over the internet. The amount of love his movie Animal is receiving currently is pretty impressive. Amid the film’s success, the actor was spotted at Mumbai airport, bidding adieu to the city of dreams for a while. He also set major fashion goals in his stylish yet comfortable winter look.

Ranbir Kapoor jets off from Mumbai airport in style

A while ago, Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport in his swanky luxury car. The moment the actor stepped foot on the floor, he made heads turn. He then walked with confidence towards the airport gate as the paparazzi recorded scores of visuals of him.

In the clip, the Tu Jhooti Main Makkar actor can be seen looking as stylish as ever. Keeping his outfit suitable for travel, the actor wore a pair of black cargo pants which he paired with a plain black warmer. To protect himself from the December winter, the actor also added a beige-hued trend coat on top. With a pair of chunky boots and sunglasses, he completed his look.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Actor Saurabh Sachdeva shares experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Saurabh Sachdeva, who played the role of Abid in the movie Animal, was recently in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. In the interview, he shared his experience of working with the Shamshera actor and said that Ranbir Kapoor is curious about every character.

The actor, who is also an acting coach, opined, “He is beautiful. Jab bhi mai set pe hota tha, he was immediately on. In my view, I don’t know what his method is; he was not intellectualizing too much. His body moves before his mind, and emotions move. So, I like those kinds of actors those whose body reacts first, and then their emotion and mind always follow. I was like, ‘Wow’. I really admire him; obviously, I admire him as an actor, but now more than that because of his curiosity for every character and every being.”

This year, Kapoor worked in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal both of which were successful at the box office.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi-Yash’s Ramayana to go on floor in summer 2024? Fan claims who met Animal star at airport