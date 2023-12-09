WATCH: Animal helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga gets stuck in parking lot in US; excited fans chant his name

Just a week ago, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest creation, Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, hit theaters and swiftly earned the title of a blockbuster on its opening day. This marks Sandeep's third directorial venture, following the successes of Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy and Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. Despite having just three films to his credit, Sandeep has garnered a substantial fan base, particularly among certain segments of society. This was evident when he was recently mobbed by enthusiastic fans in the USA, who passionately chanted his name in admiration.

Fans go wild upon catching a glimpse of Sandeep Reddy Vanga

During a recent event in Dallas, Texas, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga found himself in a unique situation as he attempted to leave. Surprisingly, it wasn't traffic causing a delay but rather the impassioned fans who were unwilling to let him go. A video capturing the moment has gained widespread attention on social media, depicting Vanga stuck in the parking area, surrounded by enthusiastic fans who couldn't contain their excitement upon spotting him. The footage showcases the fans energetically chanting his name, creating a memorable scene.

Take a look:

About Animal

In the cast of Animal, prominent roles are played by Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri.At the heart of the movie is a storyline intricately woven around the intricate relationship between a father and son. Balbir, deeply absorbed in his work, unintentionally overlooks his son, who admires him greatly. As Arjan grows older, he employs various tactics to gain his father's attention, unknowingly nurturing an obsessive behavior. This relentless quest for approval eventually shapes him into a formidable criminal, instilling fear in those around him.

