WATCH: Animal helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga gets stuck in parking lot in US; excited fans chant his name
Fans become ecstatic upon catching sight of Sandeep Reddy Vanga as he tries to leave an event in Dallas, resulting in his car getting stuck.Take a look!
Just a week ago, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest creation, Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, hit theaters and swiftly earned the title of a blockbuster on its opening day. This marks Sandeep's third directorial venture, following the successes of Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy and Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. Despite having just three films to his credit, Sandeep has garnered a substantial fan base, particularly among certain segments of society. This was evident when he was recently mobbed by enthusiastic fans in the USA, who passionately chanted his name in admiration.
Fans go wild upon catching a glimpse of Sandeep Reddy Vanga
During a recent event in Dallas, Texas, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga found himself in a unique situation as he attempted to leave. Surprisingly, it wasn't traffic causing a delay but rather the impassioned fans who were unwilling to let him go. A video capturing the moment has gained widespread attention on social media, depicting Vanga stuck in the parking area, surrounded by enthusiastic fans who couldn't contain their excitement upon spotting him. The footage showcases the fans energetically chanting his name, creating a memorable scene.
Take a look:
About Animal
In the cast of Animal, prominent roles are played by Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri.At the heart of the movie is a storyline intricately woven around the intricate relationship between a father and son. Balbir, deeply absorbed in his work, unintentionally overlooks his son, who admires him greatly. As Arjan grows older, he employs various tactics to gain his father's attention, unknowingly nurturing an obsessive behavior. This relentless quest for approval eventually shapes him into a formidable criminal, instilling fear in those around him.
ALSO READ: Animal: Cast, plot, trailer, runtime and everything you need to know
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: After Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar’s next is with Sidharth Malhotra; Filming begins in 2024
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December