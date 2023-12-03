WATCH: 'Animal ka enemy' Bobby Deol visits Gaiety Galaxy amid enjoying success; sends fans into frenzy

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna is creating history in the cinema world. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also casts Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Apart from the leads and the senior actor, Bobby's character who played the enemy in the film garnered a lot of attention from fans and critics. The actor was spotted at Gaiety Galaxy today, December 3 and sent fans into a frenzy. On the other hand, Bobby expressed gratitude to fans for showing support to him and Animal.

Bobby Deol visits Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai

A video on Instagram shows Bobby Deol visiting the Gaiety Galaxy theater in Mumbai. Animal's enemy sent fans into a frenzy as he made a stylish appearance. In the video, the actor can be seen giving thumbs up and flashing his bright smile amid Animal's success. He wore a white t-short and jeans and paired them with a sunglass.

Watch the video:

Bobby Deol expresses gratitude to fans

Taking to his Instagram, Bobby shared a video featuring himself, Ranbir Kapoor, Rahsmika, and others visiting places for Animal promotion. Sharing the video, he penned a gratitude note as fans showered love to him and Animal.

He wrote, "Gratitude is the best attitude. Thank you all for your unwavering support and for allowing me to share my passion with you. Here’s to many more moments together on this incredible journey! #Thankful #AnimalKaEnemy." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Animal explores a story filled with violence and conflicts and showcases a trobled relationship between a father and a son. The film was released on December 1 and is successfully running in theaters.

