WATCH: Animal star Ranbir Kapoor has blast while shooting with on-screen cousins in UNSEEN video

Ever since its release, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has taken over the box office by storm. While the lead actors perfectly justified their roles, the supporting actors did their part equally well. A video is now surfacing online in which Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen cousin brother can be seen having a blast with the actor while shooting the climax scene.

Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor enjoys with his on-screen cousins

There have been several moments in Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal that brought movie lovers to the edge of their seats. However, there were also some that warmed their heart. One of them was when the lead character’s cousin brothers agreed to support him in his battle to seek revenge from the attackers of his father. Throughout the latter half of the movie, they have been with him.

Now, a behind-the-scenes video of the men is making rounds online. In the clip, three of the many cousin brothers can be seen sitting inside the car that’s driven by Ranbir. In between shooting the crucial scene, the men sneaked in some time to unwind and click selfies with each other.

Take a look:

Dressed in black, the four of them looked dapper. As one of them captured them having fun together, Ranbir also smiled at the camera while getting ready to drive the beast vehicle.

Rashmika Mandanna on her role in Animal

Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Ranbir’s character Vijay's wife Geetanjali in the movie. Describing her character, she said that it’s the only force at home holding her family together. “She is pure, real, unfiltered, strong and raw. At times as an actor, I would question some of Gitanjali’s actions. And I remember my director telling me - this was their story. Ranvijay’s & Gitanjali’s.. it was their love and passion, their families and their lives - this is who they are.”

In a lengthy post, the actress shared more about Geetanjali. She wrote. “In a world full of all violence, hurt and unbearable pain, Gitanjali would bring peace trust and calm. She would pray to her Gods to keep her husband and her kids safe. She was the rock that weathered all the storms. She would do anything in her power for the sake of her family.”

About Animal

The action-drama film is produced by Bhushan Kumar. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, it also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. In the film, Ranvijay "Vijay" Singh learns about an assassination attempt on his father and sets out to exact revenge.

