WATCH: Animal star Ranbir Kapoor rocks desi look, happily clicks pics with fans before leaving airport

It has been a busy and nerve-racking day for Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. On November 23, the trailer for his upcoming movie Animal was launched. The actor was spotted at multiple events, interacting with his fans and the media. A while ago, Kapoor returned to Mumbai and was spotted exiting from an airport.

Ranbir Kapoor rocks desi look as he leaves the airport

The trailer of his upcoming movie Animal was welcomed with love and praise from cinephiles and his friends and family members of the Hindi film industry. After wrapping up work, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at a Mumbai airport, a while ago. In the video, the actor can be seen wearing traditional attire. He decided to choose comfort over style and wore a white kurta-pyjama set. The Shamshera star wore a pair of chappals with it and also had a black shawl covering his head.

As he got clicked by paparazzi, the actor was also welcomed by many fans who were present to get selfies with him. Ranbir sweetly obliged their requests and clicked photos with them before sitting in his luxury car and exiting the venue.

Take a look:

About Animal

Everyone’s currently talking about Ranbir’s movie Animal the trailer of which was dropped on November 23. Helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in major roles.

Bollywood celebs react to Animal trailer

Just like his admirers, Bollywood celebs were also impressed by the trailer and took to social media to congratulate the actor. His wife Alia Bhatt said she has already seen the trailer multiple times. “Can’t really type a full caption - too busy watching this trailer for the 7000th time. My mind is officially blown. I need to watch this movie. Like now. ANIMAL: setting cinemas on fire from the 1st of December. Brace yourselves.”

Whereas Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story and penned that there’s only one Ranbir Kapoor. Calling Anil Kapoor her favorite, she congratulated the entire cast.

Arjun Kapoor took to his IG stories and wrote, “What a trailer! Cannot wait for 1st dec. The madness, the emotion, the violence. @anilkapoor killing it as always. @iambobbydeol wow just soo bloody cool. @rashmika_mandanna the grounding factor and to the man who’s not on Instagram but reading this ur ability to transform emotionally and physically both have made sure this one will be worth watching on the big screen. I love how @sandeepreddy.vanga sir u have imagined this tale of father and son in a new light and so bold and relentless. This is a (firecracker emoji).”

