WATCH: Ankita Lokhande visits Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai home to meet late actor's family
Two days after Sushant Singh Rajput tragically cut short his life, the actor's ex-girlfriend visited his Bandra residence in Mumbai to pay her condolences. On June 14, Sushant committed suicide at his Bandra residence. It is being reported that the actor was depressed and under medication for the same. The case is currently being investigated by Mumbai police who have confirmed suicide as the cause of his death.
Ankita Lokhande was spotted entering the actor's building on Tuesday morning. Accompanied by Sushant's close friend, the actress was escorted inside the actor's building. Sushant's last rites were held in Mumbai Vile Parle on Monday. His co-stars Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Rajkummar Rao among others were present to bid the actor goodbye. Ankita Lokhande wasn't present at the funeral but visited to meet his family on Tuesday. While the visit lasted for a short span of time, the actress left the premises with her close ones. Apart from Ankita, Sushant's father was also seen leaving the actor's residence in a car.
Take a look:
Sushant and Ankita had starred together in the hit television serial Pavitra Rishta making them household names. Soon after, Sushant went on to make his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. In a short span of his acting career, Sushant made an impressive mark with his work in films like PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore.
The actor's untimely demise has been mourned by millions of his fans on social media who have lashed out on Bollywood camps, nepotism and producers for not recognising the talented actor and giving him his worth.
are you guys for real! lockdown rules dont permit more than 20 ppl even for the funeral...go read what his pavitra rishta friends said. Industry ppl just showing up like this would be insensitive of the really close circle. It wasnt a party FFS.
respect. no twitter lectures by her
she looks shattered.. no one could love him like she did I guess.
How come not a single A lister went to show their support and solidarity . Where are the big names KJo , Alia , Bachchans , SRK , Kapoors , Sinhas ..? All are big talk on social media . SSR was not a small time actor . This shows these people ride on each others' backs ,hide each others' flaws , claw off each other ... I am not angry I am sad ...
It’s a lockdown my dear , going to funeral when ur not directly related is simply carelessness towards the pandemic
Kal kaha thi yeh.?
Apne ghar me shok aur shock mein thi. You idiot ....
so ppl are too sensitive to see someone so close in that condition. body Kat kut he away hai.. can't u see from her body language, she looks shattered.
Very gracious of her. You did well, Ankita.