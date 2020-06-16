WATCH: Ankita Lokhande visits Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai home to meet late actor's family

Two days after Sushant Singh Rajput tragically cut short his life, the actor's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande visited his residence to pay her condolences.

Ankita Lokhande was spotted entering the actor's building on Tuesday morning. Accompanied by Sushant's close friend, the actress was escorted inside the actor's building. Sushant's last rites were held in Mumbai Vile Parle on Monday. His co-stars , Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Rajkummar Rao among others were present to bid the actor goodbye. Ankita Lokhande wasn't present at the funeral but visited to meet his family on Tuesday. While the visit lasted for a short span of time, the actress left the premises with her close ones. Apart from Ankita, Sushant's father was also seen leaving the actor's residence in a car.

Sushant and Ankita had starred together in the hit television serial Pavitra Rishta making them household names. Soon after, Sushant went on to make his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. In a short span of his acting career, Sushant made an impressive mark with his work in films like PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore.

The actor's untimely demise has been mourned by millions of his fans on social media who have lashed out on Bollywood camps, nepotism and producers for not recognising the talented actor and giving him his worth.

