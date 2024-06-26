WATCH: Anupam Kher makes fun 'feel the reel' with Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika; calls her 'talented and loving' just like his late friend

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Late Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik was a very good friend of Anupam Kher. The seasoned actor passed away in 2023 following a heart attack. Since then, Kher has formed a close bond with Satish's family, including his wife, Shashi Kaushik, and daughter, Vanshika. The veteran actor often shares fun videos with Vanshika and they receive lovely comments from fans.

Today, June 26, Anupam Kher and Vanshika were seen engaging in a fun reel and the veteran actor wrote a heartwarming message as he shared the post.

Anupam Kher and Vanshika win fans' hearts once again with their fun reel

A while ago, Anupam Kher dropped a video on his X handle. In the clip, we can see him making a fun reel with Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika. They both look dedicated to making the reel holding a 200 rupee note and their expressions are on point. They made the video with the popular Phir Hera Pheri dialogue.

The text in the video reads "Feel the reel" (laughing emoji). Sharing the video, he penned, "Always a pleasure to make reels with one and only #VanshikaKaushik. She is so so talented and loving. Just like her father and my friend #SatishKaushik! Love and prayers always."

Have a look:

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, "You are just amazing (heart eyes emojis) Anupam Kher (thumbs up)." Another commented, "Gave me goosebumps! It's beautiful." Others were also seen dropping laughing emojis as they enjoyed the reel.

Vanshika, on the other hand, also shared the same video on her Instagram account and wrote, "Another reel with GOAT of acting , by the way the 200 rupee note was his own Anupam uncle you make me laugh , happy and make me burst with joy we are the best of bestest as you always say , JAI HO"

To this, Anupam Kher commented, "Thank you beta!! You bring out the bestest in me. Love and prayers always."

Take a look:

Anupam Kher and Vanshika groove to Aati Kya Khandala

A few months ago, the senior actor and Vanshika made a collaborative post and shared a video. The duo can be seen grooving to the popular track Aati Kya Khandala but there is a twist.

In the video, Kher held a photo frame of the late actor with his daughter while enjoying the song. The lyrics that caught everyone's attention were "Ae kya bolti tu, ae kya main bolu, sun suna, mere liya chai bana." After this, the 69-year-old actor was seen laughing while Vanshika acted surprised.

