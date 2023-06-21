WATCH: Anupam Kher promises to launch Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika in films; Netizens are impressed

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is quite active on social media, shared a heartwarming video on Tuesday night that featured his friend and late actor Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika. Post his sudden demise this year, Kher is often seen spending time with Vanshika. This time, she arrived at his office to meet him. Anupam shared the video of his conversation with her. Netizens were all heart for their priceless conversation.

Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika spends time with Anupam Kher

In the video, Anupam is heard talking to Vanshika about her everyday life, her hobbies, her favorite songs, what she wants to become when she grows up and what she misses about her father. The video begins with Anupam calling Vanshika a 'princess'. She also revealed how she spends time with her mother at home. She also said that she loves Taylor Swift's songs and even crooned one of her songs in the video. During their heartfelt conversation, Anupam asked her if she wants to become an actor when she grows up, and she said that she doesn't know about it.

Anupam then said, "If you ever want to be an actor, not only I will train you personally as an actor, as a teacher, I will also launch you in a film." To this, Vanshika giggled. Kher added, "Seriously. But right now, you need to study." She then spoke about scoring good marks in school. While speaking about her dad, Vanshika got a little teary-eyed but she managed to hide her emotions. She recalled how Satish used to tell her bedtime stories. Vanshika then revealed that she will be turning 11 years old on 15 July. When Kher asked her about the gift, she told him that she only wanted him to come to the party. Anupam said that he will host a party for her.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Anupam wrote a beautiful note. His post read, "Last week my dearest darling #VanshikaKaushik came to meet me at my office at @actorprepares. We talked about millions of things. Like school, studies, being an actor, make up, hairstyles, @taylorswift and of course her papa and my dearest friend #Satish. We could have spoken for hours. She is a bright and beautiful kid! And I love her so much. So much to learn from her. Love and prayers always."

After he shared the video, netizens were seen gushing over it. A user wrote, "What a kind gesture. Late Satish Kaushik is blessed to have a friend like Anupam ji. The kid is talented. Once she comes out as a trained actress from Anupam ji's film school...she will make her dad proud where ever he is now." Another user wrote, "She got a lil emotional after her papa’s talk. Lil one stay strong. He is watching u over from above and will always guide you for ur best. He loved u and will loves be with you in you! Loads of love kiddoo!"

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher keeps late friend Satish Kaushik's tradition with daughter alive; WATCH as they step out for lunch