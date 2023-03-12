WATCH: Anupam Kher seeks blessings at Kalighat temple in Kolkata; Prays for late friend Satish Kaushik

The untimely demise of veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik has shocked everyone. The unfortunate news was shared by his close friend and veteran actor Anupam Kher. The duo shared a close bond and they often used to meet for dinner outings at home. Days after the demise of his close friend, Anupam Kher was seen visiting Kolkata's famous Kalighat Temple. During his visit to the temple, the actor prayed for Satish Kaushik's soul.

Anupam Kher prays for the soul of Satish Kaushik

On Sunday, The Kashmir Files actor took to social media and shared the video of his visit to the temple. In the video, he is seen sporting a red kurta, a red tikka on his forehead and garlands around his next. Anupam is seen surrounded by a lot of people as he exited the temple. He is heard saying in the video, "I have come to Kalighat Temple today to seek blessings from Goddess Kali. I have met devotees here and prayed for everyone, including my friend Satish Kaushik’s departed soul."

Along with the video, Anupam wrote a caption in Hindi. His post read, "Today, I felt grateful to have darshan of Maa Kali in Kolkata's great Kalighat temple. Prayed for the integrity of the country and all of you. Prayed for the peace of soul of my friend Satish Kaushik. The history of temples in the country is amazing! Hail Mother Goddess Kali! #KaliGhatTemple #MaKali." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Satish was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack. He was there to attend a Holi party at businessman Vikas Malu's farmhouse. Post returning from the party, the late actor took some rest and went to sleep around 10 pm. He started feeling uneasy around 12 am and called his manager to take him to the hospital. But before he could reach the hospital, the actor passed away.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police launch probe after Vikas Malu's wife accuses him of Satish Kaushik's death; Businessman reacts