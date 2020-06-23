  1. Home
WATCH: Anupam Kher spreads positivity as he flaunts his dancing skills while grooving with his mom and brother

Anupam Kher treated fans with an adorable video of him grooving with his mom and brother Raju Kher on the track Laxed (SIREN BEAT) by Jawsh 685.
Anupam Kher has been grabbing headlines amid the lockdown because of his social media posts. The actor who is spending his quarantine period at home with his family has been treating fans with some amazing and hilarious video on his social media accounts. Recently, the veteran actor shared a video where he was seen getting a haircut from his brother Raju Kher. Sharing the video, Anupam Kher wrote, "“We are not bald. We are just taller than our hair!!” That was a quickest haircut. #Brothers #JaldiHoGaya @rajukherofficial."

And now, Anupam Kher has shared a cute and fun video with his mom and brother. In the video shared, we can see Anupam Kher donning a grey t-shirt and black shorts is dancing with his mom who looks pretty in a yellow kurta pajama and his brother Raju who is wearing a white t-shirt ad blue shorts. The three look adorable as they show off their cool moves on the song Laxed (SIREN BEAT) by Jawsh 685. This song is quite famous in TikTok and has been used by many. Sharing the video, Anupam Kher wrote, "Ladies and Gentlemen! Presenting THE ‘MOTHER’ OF ALL DANCES !! Our dancing skill sucks. But our spirit of joy is world class. Mom as usual is the CENTRE of attraction! Literally!! Her sons are such wannabes in her presence. I am 100% sure you are not even looking at #BittuAndRaju! Enjoy my friends!! ऐसी चीज़ें रोज़ रोज़ देखने को नहीं मिलती।जय हो !! #DulariRocks #Positivity."

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his wife and actress Kirron Kher's birthday, Anupam Kher had shared a few throwback pictures of the actress as well an article about her on his Instagram account. He wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest #Kirron!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long and healthy life. Sorry you are on your own in #Chandigarh and both @sikandarkher and I are not with you. But we miss you. Will meet you soon. Love and prayers always. @kirronkhermp #BirthdayGirl." 

Recently, Anupam Kher even streamed his autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta hai on his newly launched website. He wrote, "Here is the hilarious story of my first meeting with the legendary, the ultimate actor #DilipKumar Saab. And then meeting him on the sets of @subhashghai1 Ji’s magnum opus #Karma. From my play #KuchBhiHoSaktaKai. Launching today on my website www.theanupamkher.com."

