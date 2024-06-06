WATCH: Anupam Kher surprises mom Dulari with band baaja on her birthday; latter says, 'Ye hazam karna mushkil hai'

Anupam Kher is one of the most versatile actors that Indian cinema is truly proud of. Kher started his career with Mahesh Bhatt's directorial venture, Saaransh, in 1984. He has played a variety of roles in his career in the Hindi film industry, be it negative roles in movies like Karma, Tezaab, and Chaalbaaz, or comic roles in films like Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Anupam Kher is also an avid social media user. Kher, who shares a great bond with his mother Dulari, often showers love on her and his Instagram handle says it all. This time, the 69-year-old veteran actor surprised his mom on her birthday and it is too cute to be missed.

Anupam Kher planned a surprise birthday celebration for Dulari

On Wednesday, Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a video of his mom Dulari's birthday celebration. Well, it was not a casual birthday surprise. In fact, Kher organised a band baaja procession to welcome her at an undisclosed place presumably a shooting location.

In the clip, he can be seen talking about the arrangements that he made for the birthday surprise.

"Maine band ki tayyari ki hai. She will not be very happy or very happy. She can be emotional, or she can be angry with me," Kher says in the video.

Anupam Kher wishes his mom, Dulari a happy birthday

The veteran actor then moves towards his mom Dulari, who is standing outside the location. Both of them start dancing as the band plays in the background. The mother-and-son duo enters the location together. Kher surprises her with bouquet and birthday cakes while wishing her a happy birthday. His brother, actor Raju Kher is also there.

In the clip, Kher says that his mom got married at the age of 15 and he was born when she was 16 years old.

Anupam Kher requests his mother, Dulari, to express her feelings in a few words. To which, elated Dulari says, "Aap log jo mujhe itna pyaar karte ho, isse badhkar mujhe kya chahiye (You all love me so much, what more do I wish for?)...Ye hazam karna bahot mushkil hai (It's hard for me to digest)."

Fans wish Anupam Kher's mom on her birthday

Many netizens reacted to Kher's video in the comment section. Most of them sent birthday wishes to his mom, Dulari. A comment reads, "Many many happy returns of the day. God bless." Another Instagram user wrote, "Happy birthday Mata ji."

Check them out here:

Anupam Kher's work front

Anupam Kher recently appeared in movies like Kaagaz 2, Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay, and The Vaccine War. His other works include The Accidental Prime Minister, Kashmir Files, Uunchai, and One Day: Justice Delivered. He has won two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards.

Apart from Hindi movies, Kher has also featured in international films namely, Bend It Like Beckham, Lust, Caution, and Silver Linings Playbook.

Anupam Kher's personal life

Anupam Kher is married to veteran actress Kirron Kher since 1985. Madhumalti Kapoor is his former wife. Anupam Kher separated from his ex-wife Madhumalti a few years after getting hitched in 1979.

