WATCH: Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika step out for ice-cream date in New York; fans find it 'wholesome'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in New York for the cricketer's schedule of the T20 World Cup. Amidst the ongoing tournament, a video shows the actress enjoying an ice cream date with her daughter Vamika.

Under the video, Anushka also dropped a cute and heartwarming comment that grabbed fans' attention.

Anushka Sharma and Vamika enjoy ice cream date

One of Anushka Sharma's childhood friends posted a video of the actress along with her daughter Vamika as they were having an ice cream date in New York.

In the clip, we can see the actress holding her daughter's hand, climbing stairs with ice cream in her hands. She can also be seen enjoying the date with her childhood friend as they create some funny moments.

Sharing the video, that friend captioned it, "Everyone has friends during each stage of life, but few childhood friends stick around to share ice cream through all stages of life."

Reacting to the video, Anushka commented, "Ice cream quota for a year done (green tick) till we meet again."

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, "This is sooo wholesome." Another commented, "Thank you for this beautiful snippet <3" A third fan wrote, "This is so cute." Others were also seen dropping cute and lovely messages.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy quality time with daughter Vamika

A few days ago, another video featuring actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, went viral on social media. In the video, the couple was seen enjoying some family time with their daughter, Vamika.

Shared by their fan club, @virushkaxphotos, the footage adorably captures the parents holding hands with their daughter.

Anushka Sharma's work front

The actress embraced motherhood for the second time in February as she welcomed baby boy Akaay with Virat. Amidst enjoying family time, the actress is set to be seen in Chakda ‘Xpress.

She will portray the life of the former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film. Earlier in May, Jhulan took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from the sets. The clip features old off-screen visuals of Anushka and Jhulan hugging each other warmly, cutting a two-tier cake together, and many more.

