WATCH Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli seek blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two often set couple goals and never hesitate in expressing their love for each other. Be it on social media or at events these two sure know how to melt our hearts with their mushy pictures. Well, it is not a hidden fact that Virat and Anushka are quite spiritual at heart. Pictures of them from several spiritual places have often gone viral on social media and today yet another video of the couple seeking blessings at the Mahakaleshwar temple is going viral.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Mahakaleshwar temple

In the video which is going viral on social media, we can see Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli praying at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. The actress can be seen wearing a light Pink coloured saree and has left her hair open. She bends down to touch the shivling and prays. Virat on the other hand can be seen wearing a white dhoti with just a shawl around his neck. Both of them are surrounded by a group of priests and seem to be totally engrossed in the prayers.

Check out the video:

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Anushka Sharma is all set to make a comeback in films after a hiatus of almost 4 years. She was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. This is going to be her first film after she welcomed her daughter Vamika into her life. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress has wrapped up the shooting of the film.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma an ‘inspiration’; Says the sacrifices she made as a mother have been massive