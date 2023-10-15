WATCH: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted hand-in-hand post India's win against Pakistan in World Cup

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, affectionately known as Virushka by their fans, are one of the cutest couples in town. They are each other's greatest cheerleaders, with Anushka frequently seen at Virat’s cricket matches, providing motivation and support from the stands. Yesterday, in a particularly special event as Team India faced Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup 2023, one of the biggest international tournaments, Anushka and Virat continued their tradition. Post the match and India’s victory, the couple was spotted at the team hotel, walking hand in hand and engaging with others.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted post India’s World Cup victory against Pakistan

On Saturday, October 14, the Indian cricket team faced Pakistan in the World Cup. Anushka Sharma arrived in Ahmedabad on the morning of the match to support her husband, Virat Kohli. She graced the stadium wearing a white dress, passionately cheering for Virat and the team. In a video shared by a fan on X (formerly Twitter), the couple is seen walking hand in hand at the team hotel after the match, engaging with other cricketers' wives, including captain Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh. They were surrounded by hotel staff and other players, creating a warm and celebratory atmosphere. Have a look:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s heartwarming moment in stadium

In another heartwarming video shared by a fan on X, Virat is seen on the ground after the match, interacting with Anushka in gestures as she sat in the stands. Although Anushka is not visible in the video, the cricketer is seen smiling in her direction and making a driving gesture, seemingly discussing plans for their departure.

