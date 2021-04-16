WATCH: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's 'priceless moments' with pet dog Dude & stray pups from 2020 lockdown

Anushka Sharma took to social media to share a heartwarming video full of memories with hubby Virat Kohli from last year's lockdown time. The throwback video features Virat and Anushka taking care of their pet dog Dude and other stray pups.

One of the popular couples, and Virat Kohli have managed to send the internet into a meltdown on Friday by sharing glimpses from their 2020 lockdown. While the couple kept to themselves last year amid the lockdown and rarely shared much on social media, today, the Pari actress shared a video montage featuring special moments from her and Virat's lockdown back in 2020 with their pet dog Dude and other stray pups. It is a known fact that the couple loves dogs and in the video, we get to see their goofy shenanigans with their pet and other strays.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a video in which at first, she is seen playing with her pet dog Dude with Virat. Later, she and Virat can be seen going around the area around their place and feeding pups and strays. From playing with the little friendly strays to feeding them meals to just spending time in the wilderness with them, Virushka could be seen making the most of their lockdown back in 2020. They were also seen going for walks with their pet and strays.

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, "Some special, priceless moments from last year." The video clearly shows how sensitive these two are about dogs and how much they adore spending time with furry friends.

Recently, Virat also joined Anushka and opened up shelter homes for strays. He also credited Anushka for inspiring him. The Indian skipper said, "Looking after the welfare of animals is a cause very close to my heart now as Anushka is very passionate about this issue. Her vision to help stray animals across India is truly inspiring for me and since I have met her, I have tried to understand more about animal rights and the urgent need for medical assistance for strays. It is our dream to create a safer space for the stray animals of our city."

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat are in Mumbai. While Virat is busy playing in the IPL 2021, Anushka recently returned to work after welcoming baby girl Vamika with her hubby. Last month, the two shared a cute glimpse of how they celebrated 2 months to parenthood by cutting a rainbow cake.

