WATCH: Anushka Sharma is in awe of Karan Johar's little munchkins Yash and Roohi's cute dance performances

Over the past few days, has been ensuring he spends time with his kids Yash and Roohi amid the lockdown. Not just this, the filmmaker has been sharing fun videos of his munchkins, Yash and Roohi on social media where his kids have innocently and hilariously trolled him for almost everything. From Karan’s fashion choices to his weight, Yash and Roohi have innocently joked about it on camera and after turning critics for his singing once again, Yash and Roohi show their dancing skills in the recent video.

In the video shared by Karan, we can see Yash who looks cute donning a blueprinted t-shirt and a tie-dye pajama while Roohi looks like a doll donning a pink top and the same tie-dye pajama. The twins are in a happy mood and flaunt their cute dancing skills while playing songs on their Caravan. At first, both Yash and Roohi start dancing and Karan praising their dance calls them 'India's Got Talent'. Roohi then changes the song and plays Choti Si Umar Mein Lag Gaya Rog from the 1976 film Bairaag and starts dancing. Karan starts calling Roohi's performance as a 'classical performance' and as the cute munchkin starts doing a different upside down step, the filmmaker terms it as 'pilates' and calls it a great combination.

Yash, who was applying lip balm and getting ready for his performance gets ready to show his dance, meanwhile, Roohi again tries to change the song but then both brother and sister indulge in some talks where Yash cutely asks Roohi if she wants a lip balm. Sharing the cute video, Karan wrote, "JGT! Johar’s got talent! #lockdownwiththejohars #dancelikenooneiswatching." , Vidya Balan and others are all hearts for the cute munchkin's performances.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker recently revealed his lockdown look after being behind the camera for sometime. Karan flaunted his grey hair in a live chat with who called him the 'Bond Villain'. Roohi, however, proclaimed that her dad looks like a 'buddha' (old man).

