WATCH: Anushka Sharma is beaming with joy as she chills in a BTS video and we can’t stop staring

Anushka Sharma is one of the popular stars in Bollywood who has garnered attention with her stellar performances. Her recent post on social media is winning hearts and it’s all because of her smile.

Fans of are always eager to see the Zero star on the big screen. However, it has been quite a while since fans got a glimpse of the actress in the cinema halls. Post her last film, Anushka has been on a break and fans can’t wait to hear her announce her next project. Amidst this, the Pari actress is spending time with her hubby Virat Kohli and recently, they headed to Bhutan for a vacay. Photos of the couple were viral on social media and fans couldn’t get enough of their PDA.

Today, Anushka took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot of hers. In the video, the gorgeous diva can be seen chilling and laughing her heart out as she perches on a sofa. As Anushka strikes a happy pose, she is captured in a BTS boomerang. While the diva is seen sporting a one-shoulder gown in the video, we can’t help but notice her gorgeous gold earrings. Anushka captioned the boomerang in a witty way and gave us a perfect job description.

The Zero actress wrote, “Laughing on the job and chilling casually on a sofa is a strong job requirement.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen in and starrer Zero. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Anushka’s role in Zero was that of a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy. Her acting was loved, but the film didn’t do well at the box office. Meanwhile, as per reports, Anushka was approached for Satte Pe Satta remake by Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty. However, nothing has been officially confirmed about the same.

