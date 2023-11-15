WATCH: Anushka Sharma blows kisses to Virat Kohli as he hits century in India V/s New Zealand semi-final match

Today, the highly anticipated semi-final match between India and New Zealand in the ongoing Cricket World Cup has fans glued to their TV screens.

The much-buzzed match is happening today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebs including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Vicky Kaushal among others reached the stadium to cheer for India.

Earlier today, Virat Kohli scored a century, prompting a celebratory reaction from his wife Anushka Sharma who was in attendance.

Anushka Sharma has a heart-warming reaction to Virat Kohli's century

Today, on November 15, in the ongoing World Cup semi-final nail-biting match between India and New Zealand, Virat Kohli scored a century. The feat becomes even more remarkable as he is the first cricketer to have 50 ODI centuries, surpassing the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s record in the tally for most centuries.

For the important match of Virat Kohli, being his biggest cheerleader and ever so supportive wife, Anushka Sharma was yet again spotted in the stands cheering him up and the entire Indian team. As the cricketer, scored 100 runs, the joy and excitement on the actress’ face said it all. After Kohli scored the century, Anushka Sharma reacted enthusiastically, blowing kisses in support of her husband. The couple has frequently been seen publicly supporting one another's achievements.

A fan also captured the heart-warming moment, which has been going viral on the internet. Have a look:

For the event, Anushka Sharma was seen dressed in a white outfit with yellow floral print on it. In addition to this, after the remarkable feat, Virat also took a bow to Sachin as a mark of respect.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's another endearing moment

Earlier, in the day, a video had emerged online ruling all over the internet. In the video, the power couple, Virat and Anushka could be seen exchanging sweet flying kisses before the cricketer ventured onto the ground for the match.

Have a look:

Notably, prior to the knockout match between the World Cup semi-final, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated the auspicious festival of lights, Diwali together on the eve of the festival in Bangalore. The couple was also joined by the entire cricket team and their families.

