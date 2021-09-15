WATCH: Anushka Sharma calls Madhuri Dixit ‘Queen’ as she shows off her model face in THIS trend

Instagram reels have not only become popular among social media users, but many Bollywood celebs have also started actively taking part in the trends and sharing it with fans. Talking of this, Bollywood’s famous diva took to her Instagram and participated in the “Show your model face” trend. The actress took part in the trend with her makeup artist Florian Hurel.

As part of the challenge, the participant(s) follow: ‘Smile without your eyes, raise your eyebrows, stop smiling’. At the end of this, users get to know their model face. Madhuri and Florian followed the steps, revealing their model faces. Madhuri further pushed Florian away and walked like a diva showing off her model face. Madhuri shared the video on her gram with the caption, “Just for fun #ModelFace”. Madhuri’s ‘model face’ challenge video grabbed eyeballs. While the post was liked and shared by several fan clubs, actress Anushka Sharma was left in splits. The ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actress too acknowledged her video by resharing it on her Instagram handle and called Madhuri ‘Queen’. Anushka also added a laughing emoji and a crown emoji with the post.

Watch here:

On the professional front, Madhuri is keeping busy with her ongoing reality show, Dance Deewane 3. She is one of the judges this season. The reality show recently hosted and Jacqueline Fernandez. Talking about , the actress recently headed to Dubai where her cricketer husband Virat Kohli will be playing the second leg of the IPL 2021. Before this Anushka was in the UK with Virat and her daughter Vamika for several months.