WATCH: Anushka Sharma gets emotional and cheers up for Virat Kohli as RCB qualifies for IPL 2024 playoffs

Anushka Sharma has stood by her husband Virat Kohli like a rock and waved from the stands every time he played on the ground. The actress was also present at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to witness RCB cement its position at IPL 2024.

On May 18, the team locked horns with M.S. Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and came out victorious earning a fourth spot at the ongoing tournament. Both Anushka and Virat couldn’t hold back their tears following the triumph.

It was an exhilarating and lucky day for the fans of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli who got to witness his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore quality for playoffs at the ongoing tournament. Among the scores of people watching them play against Chennai Super Kings was his wife Anushka Sharma.

The match played on May 18 was a crucial one as Virat was locking horns with M.S. Dhoni to retain their spot at the game. Several precious moments from the momentous match have surfaced online in which the Bollywood actress can be seen rooting and cheering for her husband and his team.

Just look at how the new mommy gets excited with every wicket that brings the team closer to the trophy. In a black sleeveless dress, the actress graced the crowd with her presence. Wearing a couple of golden bracelets and rocking that post-pregnancy glow, she looked beautiful cheering for the team.

This is the moment that moved every Virat and RCB supporter to tears. Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious with a 27-run lead over Chennai Super Kings. They were also able to maintain their winning spree with this sixth consecutive win. Both Virat and Anushka are visibly emotional in this clip as the team solidified their playoff spot.

Even though he has been stressed and under pressure for the match, he didn’t let that emotion take over his love for his wife. After winning the match, the Indian cricketer can be seen talking to the Bollywood actress in sign language. He also gives her a flying kiss as she signals to him ‘I’ll call you.’ Among the many glimpses from last night’s match, this one is our favorite.

On February 15, the star couple welcomed their second child, a boy they named Akaay.

