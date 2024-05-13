WATCH: Anushka Sharma roots for hubby Virat Kohli during IPL match, her reaction to RCB’s victory wins over Internet

After staying away from the limelight post delivering her second child, Anushka Sharma is back rooting for her husband. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is a crucial part of the IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) who are running full guns blazing eyeing the 2024 trophy.

As the team locked horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) today, May 12, the actress stood by them as a show of support. Check out her cute reaction when Kohli’s team won the match.

Anushka Sharma reacts like THIS after Virat Kohli’s RCB wins against DC

On May 12, RCB defeated DC by 47 runs in the IPL 2024 match that was held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. No point in guessing that Anushka Sharma patiently sat in the stands, watched the entire match, and then celebrated their big win too.

Several visuals of the actress from the stadium have surfaced online. Some of them show how she celebrated the little wins like Tristan Stubbs’ run out making them win their fifth consecutive match.

For the exhilarating match, the actress went with a basic black t-shirt which she paired with a pair of blue denims. She accessorized her look with an expensive belt and a stack of gold bangles, bracelets, and a watch. With barely any makeup on, she flaunted her new mommy glow and left her short hair open.

Just look at her rooting for her husband Virat Kohli.

The best moment of Anushka captured by fans was when RCB finally won the match. Like all enthusiastic fans, she immediately stood from her seat and cheered for them. The actress, however, joined her hands and expressed her gratitude to the Almighty for making her husband win the game with 47 runs.

Anushka and Virat kept their relationship hush-hush until they got married in December 2017 in Italy. A couple of years later, the celebs welcomed their first child, a baby girl they named Vamika. Earlier this year on February 15, 2024, they were blessed with their second child, a boy named Akaay in London.

