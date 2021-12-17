WATCH: Anushka Sharma shares breathtaking view of a lake from South Africa; Check it out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most notable couples in Bollywood. The audience absolutely loves their chemistry and the two are always extremely vocal about their love and appreciation for each other on their social media. The duo has always stood for each other through thick and thin. Through the years, we have seen Anushka coming to stadiums to support her hubby during his matches. This time too, Anushka joined Virat for his match in South Africa. What’s more, they even took another adorable, little member with them - their toddler Vamika. Now, Anushka shared a gorgeous clip of South Africa to give her fans a glimpse of her trip.

In the clip shared by Anushka on her Instagram stories, we could see a picturesque location in South Africa. It was a shot of a beautiful lake with greenery all around - thus, Anushka captured the essence of South Africa perfectly. The actress is surely spending gala time with her family in an exotic location.

Check Anushka's story HERE:

Team India left for South Africa for their next tournament. On their way to the airport, Virat Kohli along with Anushka and their baby girl Vamika were spotted at the airport. On being surrounded by paparazzi on their arrival at the airport, Virat requested them to not click Vamika, who was strapped around Anushka’s body. Anushka also stepped out of the scene to avoid being clicked and had her back faced towards the paps.

