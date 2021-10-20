WATCH: Anushka Sharma shares a breathtaking view of sparkling water under a moonlit UAE sky

Lately, Anushka Sharma has been quite active on social media. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life in the virtual world and fans have been swooning over her. Anushka’s Instagram grid is full of adorable moments with hubby Virat, and daughter Vamika. Apart from that, it also has pictures of gorgeous photoshoot, travel diaries, and candid selfies. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Anushka shared a beautiful glimpse of her night time at UAE, where she is currently, and the view is bound to take your breath away.

A few moments back, Anushka took to Instagram and shared a breathtaking picture of the beautiful night sky in UAE. The scene looked absolutely mesmerizing and straight out a movie scene. Anushka gave fans a view of the night sky before slowly lowering the camera and showing the waterbody in front of her. It was a spectacular view, with the water sparking under the moon light. It almost looked like there were precious stones sparking in the distance. In the background, one can see the lit-up buildings of the city which added to the beauty of the scene.

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “Moonlight making the water sparkle”.

Here’s a screengrab from Anushka’s story:

Click HERE to watch Anushka’s Instagram story.

Earlier today, Virat Kohli shared a cute photo of dining with Anushka and Vamika by his side. In the photo, we could see Anushka and Virat sitting across from each other while Vamika dined in her special baby chair with her mum and dad. One could not see her face but her cute pigtails were unmissable in the adorable family photo with Anushka and Virat. Anushka was seen beaming with a smile as she joined Virat on the T20 World Cup tour.

