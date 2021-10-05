WATCH: Anushka Sharma shares a goofy VIDEO; Ranveer Singh & Arjun Kapoor’s reactions will make you go ROFL

has impressed audiences with her performances in various films like Band Bajaa Baraat, NH10, Pari, and so on. Apart from proving her acting mettle, she also enjoys a growing fanbase on social media. The actress is quite active on these platforms, where she often shares glimpses of her life – both personal and professional. In fact, her pictures with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, and their daughter Vamika go viral on the internet in a jiffy. A few moments back, the actress treated fans to a glimpse of her goofy self, and it’s the cutest thing you will see today.

A few moments back, Anushka took to her Instagram space and posted a rather goofy video from the shoot set. In the video, one can see Anushka slowly make her way in through a slit in the curtain, and flash a silly smile at the camera, as it zooms into her face. The actress looks cute in her black outfit, golden earrings, and cropped hair look. She also added a funny background track to the video. Making the post, Anushka captioned it as, “Did anyone say pack up?” As soon as she shared the video, it was flooded with comments from fans and friends who found it quite amusing.

Anushka’s friends and Bollywood actors like , Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, and Dia Mirza could not help but drop a comment on her post. Arjun, being his funny self, wrote, “Hope you don’t smile like this with Vamika around”, while Ranveer commented, “Hahahahahahahahahahahaha”. Anushka’s Jab Tak Hain Jaan and Zero co-star complimented her look, and said, “Loveeeee the hair”. Dia Mirza, on the other hand, left red heart and kiss emojis.

Take a look:

Anushka has recently returned to work after coming back from her trip with Virat Kohli to England. She has been snapped a couple of times by the paparazzi as she headed to work. The actress was last seen in Zero with and Katrina Kaif. Anushka is yet to announce another acting project.