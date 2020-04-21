WATCH: Anushka Sharma teases new series on Amazon Prime; Says, 'countdown has begun'

Produced by Anushka Sharma's production house, the 26-second teaser is graphic and announces that the series will be coming soon on Amazon Prime Video.

will be making her digital debut soon, albeit as producer. The actress took to social media on Tuesday to give a sneak peek of her latest project -- an action drama that will soon be launching on Amazon Prime Video. The 26-second untitled teaser is graphic and announces that the series will be coming soon on the web platform. Sharing the video, Anushka captioned it, "Sab badlega..samay, log aur lok." The series is being produced by Anushka's production house Clean Slate films.

As per reports, the project will be helmed by NH10 and Udta Punjab fame writer Sudip Sharma. The series is supposedly a Delhi cop-based drama and may focus on a particular case. It is likely to be a ten-episode series. Anushka in her post had tagged producers and the actors who have worked on the show.

Stree fame Abhishek Banerjee, Baaghi 3 actor Jaideep Ahlawat and Gul Panag are expected to be seen on the show.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma's last film at the box office was Zero which tanked massively. Since then, the actress has not yet made an official announcement of her next project. Her production house, however, has quite a few projects in the pipeline including a Netflix film.

