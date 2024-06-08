WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli enjoy quality time with daughter Vamika in New York; set perfect family goals

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, are known for setting major couple goals. Anushka is frequently seen at matches, cheering for Virat, who, in turn, consistently credits his success to her.

Recently, the couple was spotted in New York with their daughter, Vamika, and a video of their outing has gone viral on social media.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy family time with daughter Vamika

A video featuring actress Anushka Sharma and star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is rapidly gaining traction on social media. In the video, the couple is seen enjoying some family time before the cricketer returns to his commitments.

Shared by their fan club, @virushkaxphotos, the footage captures the duo holding hands with their daughter Vamika in what seems to be a hotel lobby.

Anushka and Virat look adorable in their stylish outfits. Anushka wore a white shirt with blue stripes paired with blue denim pants, while Virat opted for an all-black look, sporting a black t-shirt and black denim pants.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted strolling on New York streets

In another video that is quickly going viral, the power couple is spotted taking a stroll on the streets of New York, accompanied by their bodyguards in Garden City. The weather appears to be rainy. Kohli and Anushka, affectionately known as 'Virushka' by their fans, soon retreat into their car and depart.

Accompanying Kohli to the America, Anushka joined him as the star batter joined the Indian team in their pursuit of victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. Kohli was seen enjoying his day-off as the Indian team had a four-day break between their first match against Ireland on June 5, Wednesday, and their subsequent game against Pakistan on June 9, Sunday.

