WATCH: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli return to Mumbai after World Cup final; fans call cricketer 'true champ'

Team India lost to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup final yesterday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium. After that, with heavy heart, the players left the city to head to their respective homes. Virat Kohli, along with Anushka Sharma, was spotted at the Mumbai airport today as they came back from Gujarat. Let's find out more about this.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma arrives in Mumbai

Today, on November 20th, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma arrived in Mumbai as they were spotted at the airport. The couple looked tense as they arrived. post India's loss at the World Cup finale against Australia. They left the airport in a hurry.

Several fans took to the comment section to cheer for Kohli. While one user called him a 'true champ', another one wrote 'Champions (blue heart emoji).' Since their defeat, several people have been writing messages extending support to the players. A fan wrote, 'Better luck next world Cup'.

Several celebs write in solidarity with team India

Ayushmann Khurrana, who was in Ahmedabad to witness the final match, wrote a post on Instagram to express his solidarity with team India. He wrote, "Just a bad day at the office @indiancricketteam You guys will always be remembered as the toughest side of #WorldCup2023 Thank you for the adrenaline! Well played!"

Shah Rukh Khan also wrote, “The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket…u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also cheered for the team and wrote “Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always.”

