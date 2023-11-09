WATCH: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli walk hand-in-hand as they’re spotted at team hotel in Bengaluru

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never fail to dish out major couple goals. A few days ago, Anushka was spotted at Bengaluru airport and fans began speculating whether she was in the city to root for Team India in their final league match of the Cricket World Cup against the Netherlands on Sunday. Now, Virat and Anushka were spotted together at the team hotel in Bengaluru, and the video has gone viral.

A video that has been shared by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s fan clubs shows Anushka and Virat walking together in the lobby of the team hotel in Bengaluru. They were flanked by the hotel staff and security personnel as they made their way out of the lobby area. Virat and Anushka looked as adorable as ever as they walked hand-in-hand.

Virat was seen in a black t-shirt paired with grey pants, while Anushka was also dressed in a black outfit. Check out the video below!

Netherlands will be going against team India on Sunday, November 12, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Anushka Sharma’s wish for Virat Kohli on his birthday

In other news, Virat Kohli celebrated his 35th birthday on 5th November, and Anushka Sharma shared a lovely post for him. Sharing about his achievement as the only cricketer to take a wicket on the ‘zeroth’ delivery of his T20I career, Anushka wrote that he is exceptional in every role in his life.

Heaping praise on the cricketer, Anushka wrote, “He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat. I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so @virat.kohli.”

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in the film Chakda ‘Xpress, based on the life of legendary pacer and former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.

