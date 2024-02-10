WATCH: Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan set major couple goals as they walk hand-in-hand at an event

Arbaaz Khan, the Bollywood actor, married Sshura Khan in a private nikah ceremony, on December 24, 2023. Post-marriage, the couple frequently shares romantic moments on social media, with their public displays of affection gaining attention. On February 9, Arbaaz and Sshura walked hand-in-hand at an event, enrapturing everyone with their adorable presence.

Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura Khan at an event

Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan showcased effortless style as they strolled hand in hand at an event. Arbaaz opted for a dapper look with a white shirt paired with a black denim jacket and jeans. Meanwhile, Sshura exudes chic elegance in a black printed dress, complemented by black heels and a small handbag.

Her hair cascaded freely, and she chose a glamorous makeup look, enhancing the couple's overall fashionable appearance at the event. The coordinated yet distinct fashion choices highlighted their sartorial flair, capturing attention and adding a touch of glamour to the event.

Arbaaz Khan on marrying Sshura

Talking to Indian Express, Arbaaz Khan talked about the age gap between him and his wife Sshura Khan.“She knew what she wanted in her life, and I knew what I wanted in my life. We spent a lot of time together in that one year to really see what we expect out of each other, what we want, and how we are looking at our future. Such decisions are not made in a hurry,” said Arbaaz.

Advertisement

About Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's wedding

On December 24, 2023, Arbaaz Khan, who had been making headlines due to ongoing wedding speculations with Sshura Khan, exchanged vows with Sshura. Sshura is a renowned makeup artist and has worked with Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

The nuptial ceremony unfolded at Arpita Khan's residence in Mumbai, witnessed by their close circle of friends and family. Arbaaz and Sshura unveiled snapshots from their special day, capturing the couple in a dreamlike ambiance against a backdrop of floral decorations. Both donned coordinating floral ensembles for the significant occasion.

Accompanying the shared photos was a heartfelt message expressing their joy: "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

Arbaaz Khan’s previous relationships

Delving into Arbaaz's romantic history, he was previously married to Malaika Arora in 1998. The former couple shares parenting responsibilities for their son, Arhaan Khan, born in 2002. However, in March 2016, they officially announced their separation, finalizing their divorce in 2017. Subsequently, Arbaaz entered into a relationship with model and actress Giorgia Andriani, but their romance eventually came to an end after a certain period.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Arbaaz Khan gives ‘perfect husband’ vibes as he accompanies wife Sshura Khan to salon and waits outside