WATCH: Arbaaz Khan arrives at sister Arpita’s house to marry rumored GF Sshura Khan in intimate ceremony?

From the past couple of days, social media has been buzzing with rumors suggesting that Arbaaz Khan has found love again in Sshura Khan, a renowned celebrity make-up artist. Several reports have it that the actor will be tying the knot today. On the other hand, recently, Arbaaz Khan was recently spotted arriving at his sister Arpita Khan’s house amidst his wedding rumors.

Arbaaz Khan spotted outside sister Arpita Khan's house amidst wedding rumors with Sshura Khan

Today, on December 24, a while back, Arbaaz Khan was spotted outside his sister Arpita Khan’s house. The video left fans wondering if the actor is going to marry Sshura Khan in an intimate wedding in the presence of his family and friends.

In the video, Arbaaz is seen sporting a black t-shirt with blue denim and white shoes while he hurriedly comes out of his car and enters Arpita’s house.

Take a look:

While the couple has been tight-lipped about their relationship, however, it was just a few days back that a report published in News18 Showsha suggested that a source has revealed that the couple is deeply committed to their relationship and is planning to tie the knot soon. The wedding is expected to be an intimate affair, attended by family and a select group of close friends.

The source further divulged that the lovebirds first met on the sets of Arbaaz's upcoming film, Patna Shukla, which is scheduled to hit the theaters next year.

Arbaaz Khan's witty reaction after paps teased him amidst wedding rumors

On the other hand, Arbaaz was also seen attending a grand star-studded event in Mumbai last night. Among several videos from the event, in one of the videos, as the actor entered the venue, the paparazzi couldn’t help and cheered loudly for him. In fact, some of them were even heard asking, “Kal kahan aana hai (Where should we come tomorrow?)”

In response to this, the actor kept a mum but flashed a wide smile while posing for the camera. He was also visibly blushing and also sushed the paps by keeping his finger on his mouth. The actor looked dapper in his blue suit that he wore with a crisp white shirt.

For the unversed, Sshura Khan is a renowned Bollywood celebrity who mostly works with Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani and others.

