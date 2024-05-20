WATCH: Arbaaz Khan is ‘spellbound’ by wife Sshura Khan’s ‘magic’ as couple enjoys lovely night drive in town

Arbaaz Khan is deeply and madly in love with his wife, Sshura Khan, and is reflected in how he treats her. The couple is often spotted out and about, enjoying dinner dates and going for short vacations.

The star couple decided to enjoy the romantic Mumbai weather a while ago by heading out for a night drive. The actor-producer even gave a personal musical performance for the love of his wife.

Arbaaz Khan hosts a car concert for his wife Sshura Khan as they enjoy a night drive

Arbaaz Khan got married for the second time last year to celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan. Their Nikaah was hosted by his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, at her Mumbai residence on December 24, 2023. Since then, the couple has made several public appearances hand-in-hand. Minutes ago, Sshura posted a video giving us a peak into Arbaaz’s romantic and fun side.

In the clip, the actor-producer can be seen singing the song You Can Do Magic performed by rock band America. As he drives his wife in the lane of Mumbai, he hosts a private concert for his wife, expressing how she has done magic on her. Sharing the video, Sshura penned, "Magic @arbaazkhanofficial Night Drives."

Soon after she posted the video, Arbaaz again expressed his love in the comments section and penned, “Spellbound” while many others were left swooning over their love. A couple of weeks ago, on Sshura’s birthday, the Dabangg actor penned a long, warm post stating how she lights up his world. He also posted a lovely picture of them together.

His Instagram post reads, “Happiest birthday my love Shura. Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you, oops older actually very very old when the universe brought us together it was the best thing that’s ever happened to me. From the first date, I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness. Every day I’m reminded that saying “ Qubool Hai “ to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back.”

Arbaaz Khan recently produced the legal drama film Patna Shuklla starring Raveena Tandon. He is also expected to make a cameo appearance in Sridevi Bungalow.

ALSO READ: Arbaaz Khan reacts to ex-wife Malaika Arora calling him, son Arhaan ‘indecisive’: ‘She’s entitled to have that opinion’